Andhra Pradesh: Here is the last date for payment of the intermediate examination fee

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Secretary MV Seshagiri Babu said that regular and secondary students who have been appearing for the Intermediate March-2022 public examinations and those who have failed in the past and want to appear for the examinations again can pay the examination fee by December 13. The board issued a statement on Tuesday detailing the fees to this extent.



The last date for payment of fee with fine of Rs 120 is slated for December 23 and Rs 500 till December 30, Rs 1,000 till January 4, 2022, Rs 2,000 till January 10, Rs 3,000 till January 17, and Rs 5,000 till January 20. The application fee, examination fees (paper wise, year wise), and other matters are included in the circular.

While coming to higher education news, AP NIT is inviting applications for Ph.D. Part-Time, Full Time Courses, MS (By Research) courses. Those eligible for the December 2021 session are asked to apply online. The deadline for applications is slated aa December 4, NIT officials said. There are 148 seats available in the part-time course and 144 seats in the full-time course and eligible candidates will be selected through written tests and interview. The aspirants can visit www.nit Andhra.ac.in/main/ for more details.