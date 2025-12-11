Propel Industries unveils India’s largest portfolio

Propel Industries Private Limited, India’s leader in crushing and screening equipment and a pioneer in electric tipper manufacturing - announced expansion of its electric mining and construction portfolio with the unveiling of four new tipper models, [DF1] all-new connectivity platform, and a comprehensive after-sales uptime solution today at Excon2025 in the presence of Chief Guests Dr. Soumya Ranjan Samal, Founder and CMD of Kalinga Commercial Corporation Limited and Mr. J Rudrasekar, Director - Rajiraj minerals private limited.

The launch includes four new electric tippers - 90CED, 70CED, 560HEV-X, 470MEV Gen-2, Pulse.ev – An all-new Connectivity Platform, andPro EV Care – A comprehensive EV Service Program.