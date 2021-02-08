Andhra Pradesh High Court directs Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy not to speak to media

Nelapadu (Amaravati): Partly allowing the house motion petition filed by Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Justice DVSS Somayajulu of Andhra Pradesh High Court after hearing the arguments of the counsels of the Minister and the State Election Commission on Sunday said that the minister could discharge his constitutional duty. However, the judge opined that the restriction imposed by the State Election Commission on the minister restraining him from speaking to the Press for a period of 15 days till the election process was completed is a reasonable restriction, which has to be imposed in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case.

Justice Somayajulu pointed out that the statement of the petitioner that action will be taken definitely and that the collectors and returning officers would be blacklisted is an interference with the exercise of duties by the officer during elections.

Earlier, the counsel for the minister CV Mohan Reddy argued that the SEC had no power to pass an order restraining the minister moving from his house and such order is violative of the freedom guaranteed under the Constitution.



Referring to the reports published in the media, he said that the statement of the minister was distorted and incorrect. Counsel for the SEC B Adinarayana Rao argued that the SEC is vested with all special powers to ensure a free and fair election and his action could not be questioned.

It is not denied that the press conference was held at Tirupati and the comments made were a direct affront to the power of the Election Commission.

He recalled that the returning officers were warned not to heed the directives of the SEC.





