Andhra High Court grants bail to TDP MLA Atchannaidu in ESI Scam case

Former minister and TDP MLA Atchannaidu, who was arrested in the ESI scam, has been granted bail. The court, however, ordered that he should not leave the country without permission. He will be released on bail in two days. Achennaidu recently had tested positive for coronavirus positive. He is currently undergoing treatment at an NRI hospital.

It is learnt that Atchannaidu is facing charges in the ESI scam. He was arrested on June 12 by ACB officials at Achennaidu's own home in Srikakulam district following a vigilance report alleging corruption of Rs 150 crore in ESI drug procurement during Chandrababu Naidu's tenure. He was later shifted to Guntur. ACB appeared in court. However, the court allowed Achannaidu to be admitted to the hospital as he was already suffering from surgery. ACB officials later questioned him at the hospital.

A few weeks later he was diagnosed with a Coronavirus positive and currently receiving treatment at the NRI Hospital in Guntur. The release of Achannaidu, who has been in remand for a few months, on bail is causing a stir among TDP factions.