Andhra Pradesh: High Court says aye for announcement of Eluru Corporation results

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has given the green signal for the release of results of elections held for Eluru corporation in the last month. The High Court advised that the counting of votes be held in compliance with the coronavirus regulations. Earlier, few people have moved High Court over the irregularities in division of wards and voter list in Eluru area seeking stoppage of the elections.



In this backdrop, a single judge bench ordered a stay of the election for Eluru corporation. The government then went on appeal to the division bench. The division bench of the high court clarified that the elections could be held but the results would not be announced. However, the High Court Court, which recently held a hearing, has given the green signal for the release of the results.



The election for Eluru Municipal Corporation was held on March 10 where 56.86 percentage of polling was recorded that was held amidst strict security and covid precautions. The YSRCP has emerged as victory in almost all the municipalities and corporations.

