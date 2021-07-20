Andhra Pradesh: Husband dies, wife critical after they attack each other in West Godavari

In a tragic incident, the husband dies and the wife is said to be in critical condition in a fight over the disputes at Gollakoderu in Palakoderu mandal of West Godavari district on Monday. According to police. Kanumuri Vijayarama Raju (80) and Sarala Devi (70) are staying at Sivika Flat-311 in Gollalakoderu Sanjana Apartment. The couple who are having differences for quite some time also had an altercation on Monday morning.



The neighbours had reported that the two had a severe fight when the wife asked she wants to go to her relatives' house for one month to attend a wedding. They attacked each other with a weapon and both were seriously injured. While the husband has died, the wife went into a coma.



Meanwhile, a close relative living in flat 411 in the same apartment came to know the information and broke down the door, and entered inside to see the couple in a pool of blood. Sarala Devi was rushed to a private hospital in Bhimavaram and her condition is said to be critical.