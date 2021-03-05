Andhra Pradesh: Husband held for allegedly killing wife in Chittoor district

The tragic incident was reported in Chittoor where a married woman Bhanu Priya aged 26 died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday in Utharapu Kandriga in the Puthuru mandal. Police investigation on Thursday concluded that husband Narayana Murthy had killed his wife.

According to the police report, Narayana Murthy fell in love with Bhanu Priya from Nettankandriga in Nagari mandal and got married. They have two children, Mahidhar (6) and Bobby (4). Bhanupriya was harassed by local teacher Gopi and APSP constable Dhanasekhar while Narayana Murthy, who was suspicious of this, also bothered his wife every now and then.

Bhanu Priya also lodged a complaint with the police three days ago. An enraged Narayana Murthy had made his wife forcibly write the suicide letter and strangled her to death. He complained to the police that nothing had happened.

He then attacked the house along with his relatives and set it on fire. Eventually Narayana Murthy was arrested by the police after learning that he was the real culprit. Gopi and Dhanasekhar who also harassed Bhanu Priya were arrested. Police has also registered another case against Narayana Murthy and his relatives for attacking Dhanasekhar's house.