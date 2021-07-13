Andhra Pradesh: Husband kills wife and commits suicide over financial disputes in Kurnool

In a tragic incident, a man who is addicted to alcohol has killed his wife for not giving him money for alcohol and later committed suicide. The tragic incident took place on Monday in Holagunda, the center of the region in Kurnool. According to Adoni DSP Vinod Kumar and Aluru CI Eshwaraiah, Mallappa and Shankaramma's son Mallikarjuna 28 of Holagunda SC Colony was married to Muthamma 24 of Bellary in Karnataka. They have two sons Ganesh and Vamsi. Mallikarjuna along with his wife and children, his mother Sankaramma, two brothers Veeresh and Rajasekhar migrated to Bangalore and stayed there for some years. Everyone moved to Holgunda six months ago because of the lockdown.



Mallikarjuna, who was addicted to alcohol, often quarreled with his wife over money for alcohol. There was a clash with her on Sunday night. Mallikarjuna 's mother and two brothers took their children to a nearby house and went to sleep. When they returned home in the morning, they found the hut locked and informed the police. Mallikarjuna and his wife were found hanging dead when the police broke down the door and went inside. There were scenes of bleeding from the mouth of Muthamma.

On learning of the matter, Adoni DSP Vinod Kumar along with Aluru CI Eshwaraya Holagunda SI Vijay Kumar reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The deceased's father Shivappa had complained to the police alleging that son in law had beaten his daughter to death and later committed suicide by hanging himself out of fear.

Sub Inspector Vijaya Kumar said that a case of murder and suicide has been registered and is being investigated. The bodies were shifted to Aluru Government Hospital for postmortem.