Andhra Pradesh Inter first-year classes from today

Guntur: Board of Intermediate Education will start classes for Intermediate first year students across the State from January 18. Similarly, aided and recognised private junior colleges will also start classes.

The first phase of admissions for Intermediate first year was completed on January 17.Taking this into consideration, the BIE directed the principles of all junior colleges to start classes from Monday. All the classrooms in the government junior colleges have already been sanitised and steps were being taken to maintain social distance on the college campus.

Due to Covid-19, Intermediate admissions had been delayed. After that the BIE decided to go for online admissions which was challenged in the High Court. Based on the High Court orders, the BIE resumed admissions.

The BIE has already reduced 30 per cent of the syllabus taking reduction of working days into consideration. The officials have uploaded the lessons for all group students from the BIE website. For Intermediate second year students, classes have already started. Keeping Covid-19 in mind, the BIE preferred the students to follow online lessons.

On the other hand, on the instructions of the government, BIE has already taken steps to conduct Covid-19 tests on the students. So far Medical and Health department officials conducted Covid-19 tests on the senior Intermediate students twice. Similarly, they will conduct medical tests on Intermediate junior students also.

According to sources in the BIE, the board is planning to conduct public examinations for first year students in the month of May this year due to delay in starting of classes. An official on the condition of anonymity expressed confidence that they will complete the syllabus for Intermediate first year students.

Meanwhile, BIE Guntur district RIO ZS Ramachandra Rao said, "During the first phase generally 55,000 to 56,000 students will join in the school in the district.We have taken all the precautionary measures to maintain social distance on the college premises and following the Covid-19 protocol."