Andhra Pradesh: Irrigation project in Krishna river basin receives huge inflow

The projects in the Krishna river basin such as Srisailam and Prakasam are receiving huge floods resulting in the lifting of the gates to release the water downstream. As an inflow of 1.75 lakh cusecs is coming to Jurala Priyadarshini reservoir in Jogulamba Gadwala district, officials are raising 36 gates of the reservoir and releasing 1.85 lakh cusecs downstream. The water level in the project touched 318.16 ft against a total of 318.51 ft even as the water storage capacity is at 8.92 TMC against 9.65 TMC.



Also, the nine gates of the Srisailam project are being raised by ten feet to release the water due to the heavy flood coming into the Srisailam reservoir from its upper reaches. About 2,51,847 cusecs of the flood is released to Sagar through the spillway. Along with Jurala, 3,50,341 cusecs flow is coming from Sunkesula taking the water level in the dam to 884.80 ft against a total of 885ft with water storage of 214 TMC. The Power generation continues in the right and left banks of Srisailam and an inflow of 62,446 cusecs is released to Sagar through power generation.



Meanwhile, heavy floods into Nagarjuna Sagar also recorded by which 20 gates are raised by ten feet and 2.93 lakh cusecs are being released through the spillway. The current water level of Sagar is 589.30 feet against the full water level of 590 feet. At present, there is 309.93 TMC of water in Nagarjuna Sagar out of a maximum water capacity of 312.04 TMC. The inflow of 3.10 lakh cusecs coming to the reservoir is being released downstream.