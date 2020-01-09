Andhra Pradesh: Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme to begin today in Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Chittoor district today to launch Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme The Chief Minister will reach Tirupati by 11.15 am. Later, CM would arrive at the PVKS Government College Grounds campus in Chittoor and visit the stalls set up by the students and will lay the foundation stones for various developmental programs. At 11.45 the chief minister will launch the Amma Vodi scheme and address the public.

According to the scheme, every poor mother who sends their wards to the schools will be credited with Rs.15,000 in the bank accounts. Although the scheme was introduced for students from 1st to 10th grade, it was decided to apply for the intermediate as well. 42,80,753 people have been identified as eligible to be part of the scheme so far, but the government says there is no need to worry about the names of mothers/guardians who are yet to be identified. It has been made clear that the eligible person applications will be considered if they approach village/ward secretariates along with certificates.

The state government has allocated Rs 6,421 crore for this purpose. The grant approved for the release of funds from various departments for the implementation of the scheme. The state government has raised over Rs 6,109 crore. Meanwhile, 61,271 schools and 3,083 colleges in the state are eligible.

The Government reiterated that the scheme is applicable to poor families from 1st standard to intermediate schools in recognized Government, Aided, Private Schools, Government Junior Colleges, Private Junior Colleges, Gurkula Schools and Colleges.