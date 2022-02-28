Andhra Pradesh: Jagananna Thodu scheme aims to support street vendors, says YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a program to distribute interest-free loans to street vendors in the third tranche under the Jagananna Thodu Scheme. On Monday, Chief Minister Jagan deposited the third installment of the loans at his camp office. The government has agreed to disburse Rs 510.46 crore in interest-free loans to another 5,10,462 small traders.



Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that he had witnessed the plight of small traders during the padayatra and had come up with the scheme with the idea of ​​doing good to small traders. He said it was a good opportunity for small traders to find employment for themselves. He said millions of small traders were self-employed under the scheme, which made them stand on their own feet through this scheme.

The government has provided loans to 5.35 lakh people in the first tranche and 3.70 lakh people in the second tranche. It is estimated that a total of 14.16 lakh people will benefit from the scheme including the third tranche.

The chief minister has advised the people who did not receive the loans and are eligible to apply at the village secretariats. He said beneficiaries can call 08912890525 if they have any queries and opined that all kinds of help would be available at the village secretariat without any corruption.