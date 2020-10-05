Andhra Pradesh: Jagananna Vidya Kanuka to be launched on October 8

Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after several postponements of launch of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka has decided to launch it on October 8. It is known fact that the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme is being introduced for students studying in government schools which provides educational kits with a worth of about Rs 650 crore to the students in grades one to ten. The students will be given 3 pairs of clothes, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, a belt, text books, notebooks and a school bag as part of the scheme. The Andhra government has decided to launch the scheme to create interest in children and to reduce dropouts.

The government had originally planned to launch the program on October 5. The information went to the school management. But the government postponed it at the last minute as the Teachers' unions said they have not yet received the full kits to distribute to students. During the launch of the scheme, the government has directed all schools to invite the popular figures as chief guests.

Due to the high prevalence of corona, the principals association, YSR Teachers Federation, has asked to exempt parents from biometrics during the distribution of kits. On the other hand, it is learnt that the government has decided to reopen the corridors closed due to corona from November 2. Meanwhile, the students have been taught lessons through.