Andhra Pradesh Jobs: TET and DSC to have separate notifications

With the YCP government coming to power in Andhra Pradesh, one lakh jobs were filled in Grama Sachivalayam. On the instruction of CM Jagan, the school education department has begun to recruit teacher posts in the state. The government has decided to issue separate notifications to TET and DSC in January.

Officials say there 12,000 to 15 thousand vacant posts lying vacant. The exam for TET is likely to be in the first week of January while DSC will be held in last week January.

The govt is also planning to fill the vacant positions in grama sachivalayam for Ward secretariates and volunteers in January.