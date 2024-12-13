Live
2 Narayanites bag gold medals in IJSO-2024
Hyderabad: At the 21st International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) 2024 held in Bucharest, Romania, from December 1 to December 11, Narayana students Bhavyaa Gunwal and Shwetank Agrawal each secured a gold medal, demonstrating their exceptional aptitude in science.
Also, the entire Indian contingent clinched a remarkable total of six gold medals. Dr P Sindhura, director of Narayana Educational Institutions, said, “Bhavyaa and Shwetank’s success at IJSO 2024 is not just a personal triumph, but a testament to India’s potential in global scientific arenas.”
P Sharani, director, said, “The achievements of our students at the IJSO inspire every child who dares to dream big. This is a fulfilling moment for the entire Narayana family and for our nation.”