Andhra Pradesh: Kapus should play a bigger role in coming days, says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan met the representatives of Kapu Welfare Sena today and made many sensational comments on this occasion. He made it clear that Janasena is an independent party and will not work for anyone's agenda.

Moreover, he said that he has not sold out to anyone and ks running the party bravely even after facing defeat. Pawan Kalyan said that if he had done politics on the basis of caste, he would not have lost in two places.

Stating that the Kapu's had to play a bigger role in the Andhra Pradesh to send YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to home, he said that it is not a good for society to take money of vote. However, he said that voters should take money from other parties and vote for Jana Sena.

He said that he came into politics prepared for everything and opined that it is not afraid of anyone's threats. Pawan alleged that YSRCP leaders threatened to kill me.

Pawan Kalyan said that 2024 elections are very important and said that everyone should work hard for the party's victory. He said that he did not ask anyone for donations to run the party and clarified that he is running the party with his own money.