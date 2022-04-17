Andhra Pradesh: Kodali Nani refuses AP State Development Corporation Chairman post

Former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani has reportedly tenderly rejected the appointment of the newly formed AP State Development Chairman post. It is reported that he had made clear that he would handle any responsibility assigned to it for the victory of the party.



However, there is information that he has made it clear that he has no dissatisfaction with the position. It is learnt that Kodali Nani resigned from the Jagan cabinet along with 24 others.

However, despite rumours that Kodali's name might be in the new cabinet list, his name was dropped at the last minutes as part of a equation. CM Jagan himself has announced that Kodali Nani will be appointed as the Chairman of AP State Development Corporation chairman without any hesitation.

It has been reported that Kodali Nani would be granted cabinet status with all the facilities as per protocol. However, it seems that Kodali Nani was not interested in accepting the post and he politely informed Jagan about the same.







