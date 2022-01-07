Andhra Pradesh: Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal bags award for Spandana program

Krishna District SP Siddharth Kaushal received the DGBRD-D (Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development) Disc Award. The award was announced by the Central Government for introducing video conferencing to everyone before covid to enable the people to lodge complaints and solving the problems through a Spandana program.



As part of the National Police Mission, four SP level officers from across the country were selected for the District Level Best Practices program for DGs and IGs on December 4 last year, while SP Siddharth Kaushal was selected from Andhra Pradesh. They presented their projects before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which SP Siddharth Kaushal was selected under the Micromission 'Effort-Response Project' for solving public problems through video conferencing.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi especially lauded SP Siddharth Kaushal for making himself available to the public through video conferencing and for solving their problems and was nominated for the Disc Award. The district SP who was nominated for the award was congratulated by several officials. Police personnel in the district extended special congratulations to him.