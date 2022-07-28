Andhra Pradesh: Last date for payment of fee for new bar licenses, auction on July 30

As many as 834 applicants for bar licenses in the state have paid non-refundable fees. According to the new bar policy, the Excise Department is conducting the process of issuance of bar licenses in a completely online manner in a transparent way. The Excise Department has recently issued a notification for the allotment of 840 bar licenses for three years in a total of 130 Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, and City Panchayats.



Among them, 1,672 people registered online for bar licenses under 123 municipal corporations, municipalities, and city panchayats, and 1,441 of them have paid the processing fee. Of them, 1,308 had taken challans and 834 had paid the non-refundable application fee as of Wednesday.



The deadline for payment of the non-refundable application fee is 5 pm on Thursday. Despite taking challans, many with technical doubts adopted a wait-and-see attitude. As those doubts were also removed, the payment of non-refundable application fees has picked up speed.



The excise department expects more people to pay the application fee on Thursday. After opening the bids, the e-auction will be conducted on the 30th and 31st of this month and the licenses of the bars will be finalised.