Andhra Pradesh Launches EAGLE Task Force to Tackle Ganja and Drug Trafficking Across the State

The Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) has come into action to crack down on ganja and drugs in the state. A state-level narcotics police station in Amaravati and 26 narcotics control units in each district will be part of EAGLE, with a total of 459 personnel.

Chief Secretary of the Home Ministry, Kumar Vishwajit, issued an order on Thursday establishing this special department. IG Ake Ravikrishna, who previously worked as SP in Guntur and Kurnool districts and later in various capacities in the Intelligence Bureau, will head the department.

There will be four state-level task force teams, including two in Amaravati and two more centers in Visakhapatnam and Paderu in AOB, where the ganja problem is severe.

EAGLE will work with the goal of the radical eradication of marijuana, including the cultivation, production, transportation, smuggling, sale, purchase, storage, and consumption of drugs.

Statewide Coverage of Narcotics Station

The narcotics police station to be set up in Amaravati will have jurisdiction over the entire state. The staff here can register and investigate cases related to cannabis and drugs anywhere in the state.

A DSP-level officer will act as the SHO of this station. Special fast-track courts will be set up in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tirupati to ensure speedy completion of investigations in these cases and punishment for the accused.

This process has already started. A toll-free number (1972) has been set up to provide information and report drug and ganja gangs. The call center at Amaravati's main center will be open 24 hours a day.

459 Personnel

A total of 459 personnel will work in the Eagle, Narcotics Police Station, and District Narcotics Control Departments at the state level. 249 posts have been allotted to the head office, 66 to the narcotics station, and 144 to the district departments.

These personnel have been taken on deputation from various police departments and given special training. An additional 30 percent allowance will be given to those working in this department.

A Collection of Six Sections

Eagle has been organized into six sections. It has been clarified which departments are responsible for each task.

1. Legal Department

In addition to registering and investigating cases independently, Eagle will provide necessary assistance in the investigation of cases registered in other police stations. It will offer legal advice and instructions to investigating officers, supervise the trial of cases in courts, and ensure that the accused are punished, bringing cases to a logical conclusion.

2. Documentation and Training Section

Staff will be trained on the procedures and techniques to be followed in drug investigations. This section will create widespread awareness about the ill effects of drug use, establish a database of those arrested in drug cases across the country, and collect details of foreigners involved in drug gangs. It will coordinate with all central and state departments related to narcotics.

3. Technical Department

This department will focus on data analysis of drug gangs and smugglers, identifying their financial transactions and sources. It will detect and curb drug trade through social media and the dark web.

4. State Task Force

This department will be responsible for tracking down drug smugglers and gangs, tracing their origins, and apprehending them. It will conduct operations independently or in collaboration with local police. Two additional task forces will operate from centers in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Paderu.

5. Administration and Logistics Department

This department oversees the personnel affairs of the Eagle system, providing facilities, logistics, transport, etc.

6. Central Depository

Drugs seized in various cases will be stored in central depositories at designated locations, secured by APSP personnel, with 24-hour surveillance via CCTV cameras.

Playing with Data Analysis and Cyber Surveillance

Eagle will focus on eradicating drugs from the state by monitoring social media, identifying suspicious transactions, tracking drug smuggler networks, detecting and blocking online drug sales, conducting surveillance on the dark web, collecting information from various departments, profiling smugglers, and analysing their financial sources.

Cell phones and other devices seized from smugglers and couriers will be analysed through digital forensics to catch the kingpins.

Cannabis cultivation areas in remote locations will be identified and destroyed using drones and satellite images.

Artificial intelligence-based CCTV cameras, facial recognition, and automated number plate recognition systems will be employed along state borders and cannabis transportation routes.