Andhra Pradesh: Liquor hike to 'shock' consumers, says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy defended the hike in liquor prices here on Wednesday and said the aim was to 'shock' the consumers and to encourage the move towards total prohibition. Reviewing Covid-19 and the work of various departments, he said the government move on liquor price was deliberate but not desperate.



Congratulating the officials for rendering a good job in the troubled times, he said preventive measures had to be intensified in tackling Covid-19 crisis.

He said that from a single lab in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (Svims) during the early Covid-19 days, the state now topped the country by conducting an average of 2,500 tests per million with lab facilities in 11 districts and TruNat kits available in the hospitals. He appreciated the district collectors and SPs for putting concerted efforts in tackling the situation and said that the state has a strong network of village volunteers and Asha workers.

Although the necessary preventive measures are being implemented in the state, coronavirus might spread from any corner of the state or the country. It is everyone's responsibility to protect the senior citizens at our homes as they are highly prone to virus attack, he said and added that everyone should be cautious and aware of the virus outbreak.

Jagan also called upon the officials to gear up for receiving at least two lakh migrant labour returning home and their quarantine etc.

About 25,000 single rooms and 7,500 double rooms are available to facilitate 40,000 members in various quarantine centres across the state. He instructed the district collectors to strictly monitor all these facilities and review the works regularly.

With the new village clinics coming up in the villages soon, the YSR Telemedicine will be much useful. The Chief Minister instructed the district collectors to play a key role in strengthening the Telemedicine programme. He ordered the officials to set up a two-wheeler and thermal box and ensure the supply of prescribed medicines in 24 hours.

The comprehensive survey has helped the state in tackling the Covid-19 situation effectively, tests were being conducted on identified people and 5,281 more were left for tests.

Referring to Rythu Bharosa Centres, he directed the officials to put in place advisory boards and asked the collectors to streamline their functioning. Janata Bazaars would be set up within an year throughout the state, he added.

He said debit cards would be issued to farmers for direct cash transfers by next October which would facilitate farmers buying seeds, fertilisers and pesticides etc. Credit cards would follow soon. Banks must lend loans with zero interest according to the e-cropping advised by the department officials.

He said orders would be issued to appoint three joint collectors to each district to look after agriculture, Naadu-Nedu and improvement of hospitals and schools. Village secretariats should provide all services stipulated, he added.