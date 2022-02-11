Andhra Pradesh logs 1166 new coronavirus cases and five deaths today

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh reported 1345 fresh cases taking the total tally to 23,11,133 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 146838. On the other hand, as many as 9,632 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,64,032 and there are currently 32,413 active cases.



According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 256 new infections, followed By Krishna Guntur 127 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with 11 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.



Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.28 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 25,495 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 58,077 cases and 657 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







