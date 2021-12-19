Andhra Pradesh logs 121 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today - December 19

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh reported 121 fresh coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,75,804 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, three new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one each in Krishna taking total toll to 14,479.

On the other hand, as many as 228 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,59,728 and there are currently 1597 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 32 new infections, followed by Krishna 20 and West Godavari 13 while Prakasam district has logged the least cases with one new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.09 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 29,643 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 7081 cases and 264 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported one Omicron variant case and government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron cases and taking all measures to tackle it.







