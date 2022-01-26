Andhra Pradesh logs 13,618 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 13,618 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 22,22,573 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, nine deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14570. On the other hand, as many as 8687 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 21,01,685 and there are currently 1,06,318 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 1791 new infections, followed by Anantapur 1650 and Guntur 1464 while Vizianagaram has logged the least cases with 466 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.22 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 49,143 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 2,85,194 cases and 665 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







