Andhra Pradesh logs 141 new coronavirus cases and two deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 141 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,17,953 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,729. On the other hand, as many as 450 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,01,210 and there are currently 2850 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Krishna district reported 41 new infections, followed by West Godavari 23, East Godavari 16 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with one new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.31 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 11,571 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 6,915 cases and 180 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



