Andhra Pradesh logs 1413 new covid-19 cases and 18 fatalities today - August 9, 2021

Andhra Pradesh has registered 1413 new Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the total cases to 19,83,721. While the death toll increased to 13,549 including 18 new deaths in the last twenty four hours ending on August 9.



Meanwhile, as many as 1795 patients were declared cured taking the total recoveries to 19,50,623. The number of active cases have been at 19,549.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 458 followed by 207 in Nellore and 201 in Chittoor district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 9 cases. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.

The state has conducted 2,51,93,429 tests so far including 81,505 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours. The Andhra Pradesh has administered 2.26 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses so far including 60 lakh second dose recipients.







