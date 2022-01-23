Andhra Pradesh logs 14,440 new coronavirus cases and four deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 14,440 fresh cases taking the total tally to 21,80,634 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, four deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14542. On the other hand, as many as 3969 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,82,482 and there are currently 83,610 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 2258 new infections, followed by Anantapur 1534 and Guntur 1458 while West Godavari has logged the least cases with 613 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.20 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 46,650 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 3,33,533 cases and 525 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







