Andhra Pradesh logs 166 new coronavirus cases and two deaths today - December 31

Andhra Pradesh reported 166 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,77,149 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Guntur and Krishna taking total toll to 14,495.

On the other hand, as many as 91 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,61,496 and there are currently 1154 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 31 new infections, followed by Chittoor 28 and Krishna 21 while Srikakulam district has logged the least cases with three new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.13 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 31,844 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 16,764 cases and 220 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

On the other hand, the state has reported sixteen cases of covid variant since last week and the government has intensified its measures and speed up the vaccination for the second dose and released guidelines for booster dose and vaccination for children between age 15 to 18.







