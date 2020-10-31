Andhra Pradesh logs 2,886 new coronavirus cases

Amaravati: Another 2,886 COVID-19 cases were added anew, taking the state overall tally to 8.20 lakh on Friday. The latest bulletin said 3,623 patients got cured and another 17 succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.



The state's Covid-19 table showed 8,20,565 positives, 7,88,375 recoveries and 6,676 deaths so far.

The number of active cases dropped to 25,514, the bulletin added.

According to state government data, 3,795 COVID-19 patients were on ventilator-oxygen support out of the 7,626 in hospitals in the state as on Thursday. Another 2,874 were in Covid Care Centres and 15,768 in home isolation.

West Godavari reported 493 fresh cases, Krishna 448, East Godavari 405 and Guntur 385 in the last 24 hours.

Kurnool added 36, Vizianagaram 69, Srikakulam 77 and SPS Nellore 80.

Krishna also reported three fresh coronavirus fatalities.

Five districts reported two more deaths each and four others one COVID-19 death each in 24 hours.