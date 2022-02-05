Andhra Pradesh logs 3396 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 3396 fresh cases taking the total tally to 23,00,765 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, nine deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14655. On the other hand, as many as 13005 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 21,94,369 and there are currently 78,746 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 516 new infections, followed By Krishna 494 West Godavari 398 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with 36 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.26 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 29,838 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1,27,952 cases and 1059 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.