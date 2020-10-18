Andhra Pradesh logs 3,986 new coronavirus cases

Amaravati: Another 3,986 cases of coronavirus were added in Andhra Pradesh taking its overall tally to 7.83 lakh on Sunday.



The total recoveries now increased to 7.40 lakh after 4,591 got cured in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

Also, the State reported 23 more Covid-19 deaths, the lowest in a day in more than four months. The total toll in the State has gone up to 6,429.

Kurnool reported the lowest 55 new cases, the first time for any district in the State in many months. But the significant thing appeared to be the mounting cases in Krishna district which last month showed a declining trend. It reported 503 new cases in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, after 200s and 300s for some days now. West Godavari added 528, Guntur 496, East Godavari 481 and Chittoor 458.

Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna districts reported four fresh fatalities each.

The active cases in the State now reduced to 36,474.

AP has so far completed 70 lakh samples tests, at the rate of 1.32 lakh per million and overall infection positivity rate of 11.08 per cent.