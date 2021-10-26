Andhra Pradesh logs 415 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 415 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,64,386 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,356 with 6 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including two in Krishna, West Godavari and Guntur districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 584 new patients were cured on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 20,45,276 and there are currently 4655 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 93 new infections, followed by Krishna 76 and West Godavari 53 while Vizianagaram district has logged the least cases with three new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.93 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 33,944 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 12,428 new COVID-19 cases and 356 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



