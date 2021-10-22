Andhra Pradesh logs 478 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 478 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,62,781 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,333 with 6 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including two in Krishna and West Godavari and one in Chittoor and Nellore districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 574 new patients were cured on Friday taking the total recoveries to 20,43,050 and there are currently 5398 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 119 new infections, followed by Chittoor 98 and Guntur 60 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with four new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.91 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 43,494 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 15,786 new COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country



