Andhra Pradesh logs 7,224 new Covid cases

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 7,224 fresh cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, the highest in a day after September 26.

The number of active cases went past the 40,000 mark to 40,469, the highest after October 15. The latest bulletin said 2,332 COVID-19 patients had recovered and 15 more succumbed in the State in 24 hours. The cumulative positives now shot up to 9,55,455, recoveries to 9,07,598 and toll 7,388, the bulletin said.

The overall infection positivity rose to 6.11 per cent and the percentage of active cases to 4.2, while the recovery rate declined to 95 per cent. With the addition of 1,051 fresh cases, Chittoor district inched closer to the one lakh total on Saturday.

East Godavari and Guntur districts also reported 906 and 903 new cases respectively. Srikakulam added 662, SPS Nellore 624, Prakasam 588, Kurnool 507, Krishna 493, Visakhapatnam 470, Anantapuramu 420, Vizianagaram 304 and Kadapa 200 new cases in a day.

West Godavari stopped four short of the 100 mark but crossed the gross of 95,000, the third highest in the State. SPS Nellore went past the total of 67,000 and Kadapa 58,000 on Saturday. Chittoor reported four, SPS Nellore three, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam two each and Guntur, Kadapa, Krishna and Vizianagaram one fresh COVID-19 fatality each.

Meanwhile, a release from the Health Department said the State received five lakh fresh doses of Covishield and one lakh doses of Covaxin on Saturday. The State ran out of the Covid-19 vaccine stocks on Thursday and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that 60 lakh more doses be sent immediately.