Andhra Pradesh logs 771 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths today

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing less than 1000 cases from last two days. However, the cases are varied accordingly with number of tests conducted. The state on Monday reported 771 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,48,230 cases across the state.



Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,150 with 8 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with two in Chittoor, Guntur and East Godavari and one each in Krishna and Kadapa. On the other hand, as many as 1333 new patients were cured on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 20,22,168 and there are currently 11,912 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 152 new infections, followed by East Godavari 104 cases, Nellore 92 while Vizianagaram has logged zero cases in the last twenty four hours. Andhra Pradesh conducted 2.81 Covid-19 tests across the state so far.







