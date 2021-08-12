Andhra Pradesh: Lone hockey Olympian from South India felicitated

Amaravati: "It is heartening to note that a girl from Andhra Pradesh participated in Olympics held in Tokyo," said Minister for Tourism, Sports and Youth Affairs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, while felicitating the lone hockey player Rajani from South India.

Hailing from a poor family in Yanamalavari Palle near Bhakarapet in Chittoor district, Rajani played in a number of national and international hockey championships and won laurels for the country for the last 10 years.

The Minister said that the Chief Minister offered a number of incentives for her including Rs 25 lakh in cash among others. He thanked the Chief Minister for giving instructions to the officials to release the amount announced by the previous government and pay the whole amount of Rs 92.50 lakh to Rajani immediately.

The Minister said that the government would provide all assistance to Rajani to play in the international hockey arena and win more laurels to the country.

Rajani thanked the Chief Minister for the support extended to her. Though she has won many medals during the last 10 years, there was hardly any support from any quarter, she averred.

She vowed that she would work hard and win more medals for the State and the country. She said that she had already played in two Olympics and would play once again in Paris.

SAAP chairman B Siddhartha Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, SAAP managing director Prabhakar Reddy, SAAP AO Ramakrishna, SAAP assistant director Ramana, Rajani's coach and parents were also present.