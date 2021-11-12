Andhra Pradesh: Man arrested for allegedly murdering his lover in Penumuru of Chittoor

The police on Thursday arrested the boyfriend who killed his girlfriend in Penumuru. The incident caused a stir in the mandal. According to Chittoor DSP Sudhakar Reddy, Rajdoot, a resident of Madhu Saria village in Gopalganj district of Bihar, fell in love with a 20-year-old girl next door. Against this backdrop, she became pregnant and as a result she forced her boyfriend to take her somewhere and the Rajdoot working in Chennai brought her to Chittoor. He repaired his phone on October 11 this year at a cell phone shop in Chittoor and later, tried to enroll deceased Kavitha Kumari in a B-Pharmacy course at Srivenkateshwara Engineering College near Penumuru Cross road.



However, due to the unavailability of a seat, a house was rented in Vizianagaram, Kalavagunta panchayat in the mandal. He Pressurised his girlfriend to have an abortion. As the victim denied it, he planned to end her and strangled with a pillow on her face while she was asleep. He then fled without any evidence, including her clothes.



Two days later the locals suspected the stench was coming from the house and informed police on October 19. With the Pakala CI Ashirvadam and SI Narendra reached there and examined it. The body was shifted to Chittoor Government Hospital for postmortem and a case was registered as a suspicious death. The accused was arrested based on CCTV footage of the mobile shop where he repaired his mobile.

