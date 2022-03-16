Andhra Pradesh: Man attempts to sexually assault a young woman in Srikakulam, case filed

The incident in which a man from Singupuram village had attempted to assault a young woman on Devangula Street in Singupuram Panchayat on the 12th of this month at 9 pm has come to light late. According to rural police on Tuesday, a young woman working locally was sexually harassed by Chinnarao working in a village jute mill for several months. He threatened to kill her if she does not compromise.



Meanwhile, on the night of the 12th, while she was on her way back to Srikakulam town from work has reached at the Kondamma thalli pond near Singuouram at 9 pm. Chinnarao who was waiting for the time forcibly abducted her and tried to sexually assault her.



The woman in her complaint to the police said that she was rescued by people in a van going to Palasa on the national highway. Rural SI Rajesh said a case is being registered and investigated.