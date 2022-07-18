Andhra Pradesh: Man brutally murders mother-in-law in Palanadu

In a horrific incident, son-in-law attacked his mother-in-law aunt in the house with an axe in Palanadu. The woman died on the spot and the police have registered a case and are investigating. Going into the details, Nallabotula Brahmam of Kothapalem village in Machavaram mandal got married to Gude Kasturamma daughter Kameshwari 30 years ago. Since then son-in-law Nallabotula Brahmam and daughter Kameswari have been living together in Kasturamma's house.



Meanwhile, Kasturamma's daughter Kameswari went to her son in Hyderabad. Kasturamma's son-in-law Brahmam has been staying in the house since four days. It is not known what happened between the two, but the son-in-law slit Kasturamma's throat with an axe.



Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and are collecting the cause of death. At present Brahmam is absconding. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.