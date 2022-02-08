Andhra Pradesh: Man burnt alive in a vehicle after it met with an accident in Chittoor district

In a ghastly road accident that took place in Chittoor district, a fire broke out when a tipper-sumo collided and a man was burned alive in a vehicle. The incident took place just after midnight on Monday on the Palamaner National Highway.



Going into the details, a tipper heading towards Vikota from Palamaner collided head-on with Sumo near Dodla Dairy on the Palamaneru-Kuppam National Highway in Chittoor district on Monday midnight. Both the tipper and the sumo caught fire in the accident. The man in the sumo was trapped inside and could not get out while the tipper driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.. Palamaner firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control.

The accident took place on the National Highway and vehicles were stopped for several kilometers. Palamaneru DSP Gangaiah and CI Bhaskar reached the spot and cleared the traffic. Police said they were looking for details as the sumo was completely engulfed in flames. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.