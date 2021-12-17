Andhra Pradesh: Man dead after being hit by RTC bus in Tadepalli

The tragic incident took place where a young man was killed when he was hit by a bus from behind while talking on his cell phone in Guntur district. According to the details gathered, Palakonda Subrahmanyam (38) of Gudivada was working in Zomato and residing in Hyderabad. However, he was transferred to Vijayawada as his two children got seat in the Gurukul school.



On his way to his residence in Vijayawada Mughal Rajpuram after completing his duties at Tadepalli, he stop on the side of road as he got a phone call. While talking on the mobile, an RTC bus hit the man from behind . Despite local alerted the bus driver, the victim was crushed under bus tyres.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Tadepalli police arrived at the spot and rushed Subramaniam, who was under the bus, to a corporate hospital in Tadepalli, where he was pronounced dead by doctors. Tadepalli police registered a case and arrested the RTC driver.