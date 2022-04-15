Andhra Pradesh: Man dies as lorry hits a two wheeler in Rajanagaram of East Godavari

A fatal road accident took place on the Rajanagaram National Highway in East Godavari district where a family lost the head of a house in a road accident at Dewancheruvu Junction. Going into the details, Venkateswara Rao from Srirampuram area, was riding a two-wheeler from Dewancheruvu Junction towards Palacharla.

Against this backdrop, a lorry coming from the Rajanagaram side collided with the bike while crossing the road. It has been reported that the victim was dragged to a certain distance, which were recorded in CCTV camera.

It is noteworthy that there were no traffic police there at the time of the accident. Heavy vehicles from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, Khammam and Vijayawada use this route. The farmers and labour from remote villages adjoining the highway also use this route.

The people of the nearby villages are in a state of panic as the traffic signal is also not working there.



