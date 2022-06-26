Andhra Pradesh: Man dies hours after his wedding in Nandyal

In a tragic incident that took place in the Velugodu mandal of Nandyal district, a groom unfortunately died in a road accident just hours after the wedding.



Going into details, Shiva Kumar of Velugodu Mandal got married. However, while he was on his way to the road at dawn he was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Motkur in the Velugodu mandal. Sivakumar lost his life on the spot.

Tragedy struck in both the families when Sivakumar died within hours after the marriage. Upon receiving the information, the local police rushed to the spot and collected the details. Police registered a case and investigating it as per the complaint of the family members.