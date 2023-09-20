Andhra Pradesh: Man dies in an accident in Srikakulam

In a tragic incident, a man who went out to bring groceries to celebrate the festival met with a serious accident while returning home and died while undergoing treatment in Visakhapatnam.

The victim, Keesa Ravi (27) from Abotulapet village in Anandapuram Panchayat, was seriously injured in the accident. Four others were also injured, and they were immediately rushed to KIMS in Srikakulam by the locals. Due to the severity of his condition, Ravi was subsequently transferred to Visakhapatnam. Unfortunately, he passed away while undergoing treatment there. Another individual named Somarajula Krishna, who was sitting behind Ravi during the accident, is currently receiving treatment at KIMS.

Furthermore, Swaroop Sai, Hari Sai, and Pedada Damodara Rao from Kolgur are undergoing treatment at Rajam Care. The deceased is survived by his wife and their nine-month-old son. The family members are deeply saddened by this tragedy that occurred during the festival. SI Samantula Rama Rao stated that a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.