Andhra Pradesh: Man held for posing himself as IRS officer in East Godavari

The police have arrested a man accused of various scams like posing himself as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official. Amalapuram DSP Y Madhava Reddy produced the accused at the Mummidivaram police station on Thursday and disclosed the details. According to him, Kashi Prem Kumar from Yanam Ambedkar Nagar came for a gathering here during Ugadi last year. He introduced himself to Postmaster Maddela Venkateswara Rao as an IRS officer and was convinced that he would be promoted as an officer of the Postal Region.



Venkateswara Rao, who believed in him, gave a total of Rs 4 lakh with Rs 1 lakh once and Rs 3 lakh again in December. Venkateswara Rao became suspicious as the promotion did not come as the days went by. He told Prem Kumar to return the Rs 4 lakh he had taken. Venkateswara Rao had complained with the Mummidivaram police on the 2nd of this month alleging fraud due to lack of result. Sub Inspector K. Suresh Babu conducted an in-depth inquiry into this. The accused Prem Kumar was arrested and Rs 40,000 worth of gold chain, ring, forged documents, rubber stamps and cellphone were seized from him.

The investigation revealed that the IRS officer had forged documents, rubber stamps and identity cards and committed fraud. He created fake testimonials from various literary institutions stating that he received the Padma Shri award for poetry. The DSP said the accused was produced in Mummidivaram court and congratulated SI K. Suresh Babu and the staff for cracking the case.