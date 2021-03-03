Andhra Pradesh: Man hit by train In Nellore, seriously injured while walking on tracks with earphones

In a shocking incident took place near the Vijayamahal railway gate in Nellore on Tuesday where a young man was seriously injured after a train collided with him while he was listening to music wearing earphones.

According to Railway Head Constable Prabhakar, Shafiullah, a carpenter from Iskapale in Buchireddypalem mandal came to the city got off from the bus at the Atmakur bus stand and has put on earphones listening to music, and moved to a garden on a rail track. As he approached the Vijayamahal Gate, he did not notice a goods train coming from the Chennai side.

The locals shouted but the victim could not hear them due to the earphones while the train collided head-on. The locals first rushed the injured to a private hospital. After receiving the information, the family members reached Nellore and rushed the injured to the Medicare Hospital for better treatment. Railway police registered the case and are investigating the case.