Andhra Pradesh: Man mistakenly beheaded in cattle festival held in Chittoor district

A tragic incident took place in the Chittoor district where a man mistakenly beheaded another man under the influence of alcohol while celebrating the cattle festival. Going into the details, a cattle festival as part of the Sankranti celebrations was held on Sunday night at Valasapalle near Madanapalle of Chittoor district. All the villagers paid obeisances at night to the Ellamma temple near the village and offered prayers.



Against this backdrop, Chalapathi from the same village came forward to cut down the trunk of a goat as part of the sacrifice. Meanwhile, Suresh a resident of the village also came forward to hold the trunk and was mistakenly beheaded by Chalapathi and died on the spot. The locals rushed him to Madanapalle Government Hospital.



The Rural police on learning of the matter rushed to the spot, collected the details, and registered a murder case. Suresh is survived by his wife and two children. The incident is being investigated in terms of whether it was caused by mistake or for any other reason.