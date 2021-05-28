Andhra Pradesh: Man murders youth over love affair with daughter in Palamaner, got arrested

The atrocity took place at Pengaragunta in Palamaner mandal of Chittoor district. Dhanasekhar, 23, who went missing five days ago, was killed, police said. Going into details, Dhanasekhar has been in love with a girl from Pengaragunta for two years. The parents of the young man were alarmed when the body of Dhanasekhar, who was working as a driver in Bangalore, was found in his own farm.

According to DSP Gangaiah, Dhanasekhar's family members had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the girl's father Babu had chopped their son to death. Police examined the girl's father, Call data. It was found that phone calls were made to Dhanasekhar from the girl's father at 10 pm on Saturday night. Babu was arrested and interrogated in this connection.

He said that he saw Dhanasekhar with his daughter on Saturday night. The girl's father admitted that he had stabbed Dhanasekhar and dumped the body in a well on the outskirts of the village. On Monday, Babu noticed a body floating in the well. The body was dismembered and buried in a field. The DSP said the girl's father was arrested after being held guilty.