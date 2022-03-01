Andhra Pradesh: Man narrowly escapes after running car catches fire in Machilipatnam

The shocking incident took place in Machilipatnam of Krishna district where a moving car caught fire. However, the driver escaped narrowly but the engine part of the car was burnt in the accident.



Going into the details, Srinivas an LIC employee from Machilipatnam, was on his way to home in his car when a fire broke out in the cabin while the car has reached Nair Batti Centre. The Traffic Constable Shankara Rao noticed the fire and alerted Srinivas who was driving the car.



Later, the traffic constable immediately informed the firefighters who rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the information and controlled the blaze. The LIC employee Srinivasa Rao who breathed in a sigh of relief thanked Traffic Constable Shankar Rao for averting him from a major accident.