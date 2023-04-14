Andhra Pradesh: Man stops ambulance and creates ruckus in road in Nellore

In a shocking incident, a man creates nuisance after stopping the ambulance by putting his bike in the middle of the road in Nellore on Friday. The man behaved strangely saying that 50 ambulances were moving around every day and causing him mental distress. The locals noticed this and tried to stop him, however, the psycho abused all those who interfered with harsh words.



Even after the police entered the scene, the psycho behaved the same way. He stopped the constable who was going to take the bike lock. When the constable asked him to move to station, the psycho argued with the constable for a while saying he will take constable with him to the police station.

Finally, the police and locals forced him aside and the ambulance moved from there. The police arrested the person who blocked the ambulance identified him as an employee of the irrigation department who have been ill for some time.